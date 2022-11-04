 Skip to main content
Jimmie Johnson announces major NASCAR news

November 4, 2022
by Larry Brown
Jimmie Johnson at a press conference

Nov 4, 2022; Avondale, Arizona, USA; Jimmie Johnson speaks with the media during a press conference at Phoenix Raceway. Jimmie Johnson finalized an ownership stake within the Petty GMS organization starting in 2023, and Johnson will also drive in select races for the team starting at the Daytona 500. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmie Johnson announced some major news on Friday.

Johnson has signed on to become a part-owner of Petty GMS, the organization announced.

A press release sent to Larry Brown Sports and other news organizations said that Johnson will compete in a select number of NASCAR Cup Series events in 2023, including the Daytona 500.

Johnson, 47, is a 7-time Cup Series champion. He previously drove for Hendrick Motorsports but stepped away from racing full-time in the Cup Series in 2020. Johnson has spent the last two years driving in IndyCar for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Petty GMS currently fields two cars in the Cup Series — the No. 42 Chevrolet for Ty Dillon and the No. 43 Chevrolet for Erik Jones. Dillon is moving to Spire Motorsports for 2023, with Noah Gragson set to take over the No. 42.

The remainder of Johnson’s racing schedule, partnerships, paint scheme and car number will be revealed at a future date, Petty GMS said in its press release.

