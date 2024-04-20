 Skip to main content
Justin Allgaier knocked out of Xfinity Series race after crashing into wall

April 20, 2024
by Larry Brown
Justin Allgaier car wrecked

Justin Allgaier was knocked out of Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway after crashing out at the end of Stage 1.

Allgaier was exiting turn 2 on lap 26 of the Ag-Pro 300 and made some contact with Riley Herbst. Allgaier lost control of his No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro for JR Motorsports, which slammed into a wall.

The hood of Allgaier’s car was completely busted up after the crash, but his window net was able to come down after he came to a stop.

Allgaier was treated and released from the infield care center after his crash.

The early crash for Allgaier ensured him a last-place finish in the race. Allgaier has had four top-10 finishes this season. He finished second in the Xfinity Series last season.

