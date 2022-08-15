Kyle Busch takes shot at Ross Chastain after race

Plenty of drivers have been unhappy with Ross Chastain this season, and on Sunday it was Kyle Busch’s turn to be upset with the No. 1 car.

Busch finished ninth at the Federated Auto Parts 400 in Richmond, Va. on Sunday. His No. 18 car was spun out by Chastain on lap 240 of 400.

Busch, Chastain and Ty Dillon seemed to be going three-wide. Chastain started drifting up the track to make room for Dillon and bumped into Busch, who spun around.

Ross Chastain into Kyle Busch = CRASH. Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. are also involved. #NASCAR 📺 : @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/iIc36j7Lix — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 14, 2022

Caution came out after that, and Busch did fine after the restart. He was able to achieve his first top 10 since June, finishing well ahead of Chastain (18th) and Dillon (17th).

Still, Busch wasn’t exactly forgiving towards Chastain after the race.

“We got Chastain’d this week. We were his victim this week,” Busch said in his post-race interview with NBC.

But Busch acknowledged the incident “didn’t hurt us too bad.”

"We got Chastain'd" this week." Add Kyle Busch to the list of drivers not happy with Ross Chastain. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/Oz9sJHUlzI — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 14, 2022

Chastain has now had issues with all four of Joe Gibbs Racing’s drivers this season. He’s notably had multiple incidents with Denny Hamlin. He’s also gotten into it with Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell, and now Busch.