Michael Jordan congratulates Bubba Wallace on making playoffs

Bubba Wallace on Saturday qualified for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, and Michael Jordan was there to congratulate him.

Wallace finished 12th in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night. Ty Gibbs, who was chasing Wallace in the playoff race, was part of a big crash on Lap 95 and finished 35th. That allowed Wallace to claim the 16th spot in the standings with 2,000 points.

Jordan, who is the majority owner of the 23XI Racing team that employees Wallace, congratulated the driver of his No. 23 car after the race.

Michael Jordan greets Bubba Wallace on pit road and congratulates members of 23XI Racing on the NASCAR playoff berth. pic.twitter.com/181PseRhHw — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) August 27, 2023

This is the first time 23XI’s No. 23 car has made the playoffs. This is also the first time Wallace has made the Cup Series playoffs.

23XI Racing is having a nice season as Tyler Reddick has led their No. 45 car to the playoffs as well.

The Cup Series playoffs begin next weekend at Darlington.