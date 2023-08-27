 Skip to main content
Michael Jordan congratulates Bubba Wallace on making playoffs

August 26, 2023
by Larry Brown
Dec 21, 2013; Charlotte, NC, USA; Charlotte Bobcats owner Michael Jordan unveils the new Charlotte Hornets logo at halftime during the game against the Utah Jazz at Time Warner Cable Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Bubba Wallace on Saturday qualified for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, and Michael Jordan was there to congratulate him.

Wallace finished 12th in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night. Ty Gibbs, who was chasing Wallace in the playoff race, was part of a big crash on Lap 95 and finished 35th. That allowed Wallace to claim the 16th spot in the standings with 2,000 points.

Jordan, who is the majority owner of the 23XI Racing team that employees Wallace, congratulated the driver of his No. 23 car after the race.

This is the first time 23XI’s No. 23 car has made the playoffs. This is also the first time Wallace has made the Cup Series playoffs.

23XI Racing is having a nice season as Tyler Reddick has led their No. 45 car to the playoffs as well.

The Cup Series playoffs begin next weekend at Darlington.

Bubba WallaceMichael Jordan
