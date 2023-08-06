Noah Gragson issues statement in response to suspension over George Floyd meme

Noah Gragson issued a statement via Twitter on Saturday after being suspended for liking a meme mocking George Floyd.

Gragson “liked” a meme posted on Instagram that depicted the late Floyd’s face on the body of a crab. The meme contained the words, “under the knee” both above and below the crab.

NASCAR driver Noah Gragson has been suspended indefinitely after liking this meme about George Floyd. Do you think it's justified? pic.twitter.com/LV0dt0pR2p — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) August 5, 2023

The meme was a take on Sebastian the crab’s song “Under the Sea” from the 1989 Disney movie “The Little Mermaid.”

Legacy Motor Club, for whom Gragson drives the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in NASCAR’s Cup Series, announced in response that they were suspending the 25-year-old driver.

“We have made the decision to suspend Noah Gragson effective immediately regarding his actions that do not represent the values of our team. Josh Berry will drive the No. 42 entry for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan,” Legacy Motor Club said.

Gragson added his statement to their post.

“I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media,” Gragson wrote.

“I understand the severity of this situation.

“I love and appreciate everyone.

“I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple.”

I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media.

I understand the severity of this situation.

I love and appreciate everyone.

I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple. https://t.co/PCX6iMJxRF — Noah Gragson (@NoahGragson) August 5, 2023

NASCAR supported Legacy Motor Club’s decision and said that Gragson would be suspended indefinitely.

NASCAR fully supports Legacy Motor Club’s decision to suspend Noah Gragson. Following his actions on social media, NASCAR has determined that Gragson has violated the Member Conduct section of the 2023 NASCAR Rule Book and has placed him under indefinite suspension. — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 5, 2023

“NASCAR fully supports Legacy Motor Club’s decision to suspend Noah Gragson. Following his actions on social media, NASCAR has determined that Gragson has violated the Member Conduct section of the 2023 NASCAR Rule Book and has placed him under indefinite suspension,” NASCAR said.

Gragson is in his first year driving for Legacy Motor Club. It’s his first year competing in the NASCAR Cup Series full-time.

Whether it was related to the Gragson matter or not, Twitter owner Elon Musk made a pertinent post. He said they would support any user punished by an employer for what they liked or posted on the app formerly known as Twitter.

“If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill,” Musk wrote.

“No limit.

“Please let us know.”