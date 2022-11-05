Rick Hendrick shares his thoughts on Jimmie Johnson’s return to Cup Series

Rick Hendrick shared his thoughts on Friday about Jimmie Johnson’s return to NASCAR’s Cup Series.

Johnson announced on Friday that he is returning to the Cup Series as a part-owner and part-time driver for Petty GMS.

The team switch is a big change for Johnson, who drove the No. 48 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports from 2002-2020.

Hendrick shared a statement about Johnson’s return. He said he supports Johnson’s return but acknowledged how different it will be competing against the 47-year-old.

“This is a tremendous day for our sport. Jimmie is one of the all-time great champions on the racetrack, and I know he’ll apply the same mentality to his role as a team owner. When he sets his mind to something, the level of commitment and work ethic he brings is unsurpassed,” Hendrick said.

“Seeing Jimmie in a firesuit with his name on the roof of a Chevrolet at the DAYTONA 500 is going to be very special for a lot of people. Competing against him will certainly be a change, and a big challenge, but we welcome his return to NASCAR and look forward to the next chapter of a truly remarkable career.”

Johnson has not shared details about the part-time schedule he will be driving, but he did say he will be racing in the Daytona 500.

Hendrick Motorsports fields four cars full-time in the Cup Series. Those cars are: the No. 5. driven by Kyle Larson, the No. 9 driven by Chase Elliott, the No. 24 driven by William Byron, and the 48 driven by Alex Bowman and Noah Gragson.