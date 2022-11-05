 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, November 5, 2022

Rick Hendrick shares his thoughts on Jimmie Johnson’s return to Cup Series

November 5, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
Rick Hendrick in a hat

May 23, 2019; Concord, NC, USA; NASCAR Cup Series car owner Rick Hendrick during qualifying for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Rick Hendrick shared his thoughts on Friday about Jimmie Johnson’s return to NASCAR’s Cup Series.

Johnson announced on Friday that he is returning to the Cup Series as a part-owner and part-time driver for Petty GMS.

The team switch is a big change for Johnson, who drove the No. 48 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports from 2002-2020.

Hendrick shared a statement about Johnson’s return. He said he supports Johnson’s return but acknowledged how different it will be competing against the 47-year-old.

“This is a tremendous day for our sport. Jimmie is one of the all-time great champions on the racetrack, and I know he’ll apply the same mentality to his role as a team owner. When he sets his mind to something, the level of commitment and work ethic he brings is unsurpassed,” Hendrick said.

“Seeing Jimmie in a firesuit with his name on the roof of a Chevrolet at the DAYTONA 500 is going to be very special for a lot of people. Competing against him will certainly be a change, and a big challenge, but we welcome his return to NASCAR and look forward to the next chapter of a truly remarkable career.”

Johnson has not shared details about the part-time schedule he will be driving, but he did say he will be racing in the Daytona 500.

Hendrick Motorsports fields four cars full-time in the Cup Series. Those cars are: the No. 5. driven by Kyle Larson, the No. 9 driven by Chase Elliott, the No. 24 driven by William Byron, and the 48 driven by Alex Bowman and Noah Gragson.

Article Tags

Jimmie JohnsonRick Hendrick
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus