Trackhouse Racing has cool video boards on back of haulers

Trackhouse Racing has fitted their haulers with a cool feature.

FOX NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass shared a video Sunday via Twitter of the back of Trackhouse’s haulers. The haulers feature video boards that surround the back doors leading into the lower level of the hauler.

Trackhouse has video boards by the doors of its haulers. #HotPass pic.twitter.com/9KUuAscZnu — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 16, 2023

That’s a pretty nice touch from Trackhouse. It allows them to do some marketing and just spruces up the overall look of their haulers.

Trackhouse Racing is owned by driver Justin Marks and rapper Pitbull. The two purchased the NASCAR operations for Chip Ganassi Racing in 2021. They have two cars in the Cup Series — the No. 1 Chevy driven by Ross Chastain, and the No. 99 Chevy driven by Daniel Suarez.

Trackhouse has had three Cup Series victories — two by Chastain last year (COTA and Talladega) and one by Suarez last year (Sonoma).