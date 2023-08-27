Ryan Preece sends his first message after scary crash

Ryan Preece was taken to the hospital following a frightening crash at Daytona on Saturday night, but all signs indicate he avoided a major injury.

Preece’s No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford was involved in a wreck on Lap 156 of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. He was contacted in the rear by Erik Jones and immediately veered left across the track. He bumped into teammate Chase Briscoe’s car and then the No. 41 Ford headed for the grass where the right side lifted up. As soon as that happened, Preece’s No. 41 began to barrel roll and flipped several times. You can see the video here.

Preece took to social media late Saturday night with a welcome message for his fans.

“If you want to be a race car driver, you better be tough. Dammit. Fast @racechoice @FordPerformance Mustang. I’m coming back,” Preece wrote.

The crash caused the race to finish in overtime. Chris Buescher emerged as the winner, while Bubba Wallace captured the final playoff spot. Preece finished 31st and Briscoe was 30th.