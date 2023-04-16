Sam Mayer flips the bird to Ryan Truex after wreck

Sam Mayer was running near the front of the pack late in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville, but he was unable to finish after he was spun out by Ryan Truex. Mayer made sure to let Truex know how he felt about the move.

Mayer was in 13th with less than 30 laps to go when Truex tried to pass him on the low side. The nose of Truex’s No. 19 car got into Mayer, sending the No. 1 Chevy spinning toward the top of the track.

Heavy damage for Sam Mayer and Riley Herbst at Martinsville. https://t.co/daHeRZjXBV pic.twitter.com/ULnQkIYTIB — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 16, 2023

Mayer went from having a chance at contending to finishing 31st. When he climbed out of his car following the wreck, he walked toward the track and emphatically gave Truex the middle finger.

Mayer told reporters after the race that the move was “classic Martinsville” because Truex stuck his nose where it didn’t belong.

Mayer began the race in fifth and likely felt he had a strong chance to win. Instead, he had to watch Truex place 12th after wrecking him.