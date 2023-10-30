Sergio Perez crashes out as Max Verstappen wins Mexico City Grand Prix

Max Verstappen sped past both Ferraris on the opening turn at the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday and cruised to his 16th win of the season, adding to his record amount of wins in a season. With three races remaining, Verstappen, who has 51 career wins, is now within striking distance of passing Sebastian Vettel’s record of 53 wins.

Despite Verstappen’s continued success, Sergio Perez’s string of lackluster performances continued for Red Bull Racing. In his hometown race, Perez crashed out on the opening turn and was forced to retire.

Lewis Hamilton finished second, which narrowed Perez’s lead for second place in the driver’s championship to only 20 points.

Daniel Riccardo, who is rumored to be in line to replace Perez if his struggles persist, was able to finish 4th despite returning to the circuit from a broken wrist just last week.

With just three races left in the season, Perez seems to be on the hot seat not only for second in the driver’s championship, but also his Red Bull seat for the ’24-’25 season.