Video shows damage caused by flying tire at Indy 500

A tire flew off the track in a frightening scene at the Indy 500 on Sunday, but fortunately the only thing it hit was a parked car.

Kyle Kirkwood was involved in a collision with 16 laps to go that sent his rear left tire flying over the grandstand and into a parking lot. The fact that it missed the grandstand and did not hit any patrons or workers was a miracle. You can see the video here.

What the tire did hit was a parked white Chevrolet. The damage that was caused by the tire shows how much worse the situation could have been.

One person was injured by a separate piece of debris from the crash, according to James Howell Jr. of WRTV. Terson was treated at the track and released.

Kirkwood hit the wall after losing the tire and his car flipped. Fortunately, he escaped the wreck unharmed.