Video: Danica Patrick conquers a new sport on the water

Danica Patrick no longer competes in NASCAR races, but she may have found a new sport to master.

Patrick has been trying her hand at wakesurfing recently, which is similar to wakeboarding. The ultimately goal, however, is to not be pulled by the boat and instead just freely ride its wake. Patrick shared a video on Instagram Sunday that showed her dropping the tow rope and riding the wave.

“You’ll never forget the day you didn’t need a safety net anymore, and you figured out how to hold yourself up. Life is full of analogies. And I love analogies,” Patrick wrote on Instagram.

As you can see, Danica has come a long way from where she was about a month ago.

Patrick and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently split after dating for nearly two years. She has tried to maintain a positive attitude and recently fired back at a troll who criticized her over the breakup. We’re glad to see she’s finding new things to keep her busy.