Danica Patrick fires back at troll who mocked her for Aaron Rodgers split

Danica Patrick has made it clear that she is moving on from Aaron Rodgers, but that does not mean she is going to sit back while random people on social media troll her over her dating life.

Patrick, who confirmed last month that she and Rodgers have broken up, fired back at an Instagram follower on Monday who said she has a “problem in dating.” Patrick highlighted the comment in her story and shared her thoughts. You can see a screenshot below:

Danica Patrick fired back at an Instagram troll who criticized her over her split with Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/UBBMoCrRTt — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) August 10, 2020

“If we let what one person thinks of us be our reality, we are doomed,” Patrick wrote. “Realize that what someone says to us has a lot more to do with their own wounds and reality than ours. Our reality is our decision. Still not easy — but true.”

Patrick and Rodgers dated for nearly two years, and the driver has shared some optimistic posts on social media since the breakup. Rodgers is rumored to have moved on to an actress now that he is no longer dating Patrick, though that has not been confirmed.