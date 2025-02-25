Alabama baseball team had savage message after comeback win

The Alabama baseball completed an epic comeback over Ohio State on Sunday, and a group of Crimson Tide players had a savage message for their opponent after the game.

Alabama was absolutely pummeled through four innings of the Jax College Baseball Classic in Jacksonville, Fla., on Sunday. Rather than packing it in when they found themselves down 10-0, the Tide battled all the way back to win 12-10 on a walk-off home run.

Alabama improved to 8-0 with the victory and took home the title in the Jax College Baseball Classic.

After the game, several Alabama players posed for a photo that was shared via Snapchat. They held up their middle fingers in a post that was captioned “F— THE O” (edited by LBS for profanity). You can see it here.

You can understand why Alabama was flying high after most people counted them out. Perhaps there was something that happened on the Ohio State side during the game that Tide players did not appreciate it.

Either way, the message was clear. Alabama has now shown that they are not out of a game no matter how big of a hole they fall into. That confidence should help carry them going forward.