College baseball team comes back from down 10-0 to win

Alabama beat Ohio State with a walk-off home run in the Jax Baseball Classic on Sunday, and anyone who only watched the first few innings of the game was likely stunned by the final score.

The Crimson Tide were pummeled through four innings at 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, Fla. Rather than packing it in, they got on the board with shortstop Justin Lebron’s three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth and continued to chip away.

Bobby Alcock started for Alabama and gave up three earned runs on two hits in three innings. Austin Morris and Beau Bryans then each allowed three earned runs in the fourth while recording just one out each. Aidan Moza took over with two outs in the fourth and allowed a three-run home run (the runs were charged to Bryans) before finally steadying the ship for the Tide.

Moza struck out six batters in 2 1/3 innings and was charged with one earned run. Tate Robertson took over in the top of the seventh and kept Ohio State’s bats quiet as Alabama began staging their comeback.

Lebron blasted his second three-run homer of the game in the bottom of the seventh to cut Ohio State’s lead to 10-7. Left fielder Kade Snell then contributed a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth, so Alabama trailed 10-9 heading into the final frame.

That’s when first baseman Will Hodo launched a three-run, walk-off homer to lift Alabama to a stunning 12-10 victory.

Robertson allowed just one hit and no runs over three innings, which made Alabama’s comeback possible. The left-hander earned the win.

Alabama improved to 8-0 on the season with the victory. They also took home the title in the Jax College Baseball Classic.

Perhaps more importantly, the Crimson Tide showed themselves that they are never out of a game — even if they fall into a 10-0 hole. That type of confidence should be extremely valuable for them as the season progresses.