College baseball player makes history for playing with prosthetic leg

Parker Byrd nearly lost his life in a boating accident on July 23, 2022. Although he survived, his right leg had to be amputated and his future was forever changed.

But 573 days and 22 surgeries later, Byrd made history.

Against all odds, Byrd stepped into the batter’s box on Friday night and became the first player in NCAA Division I history to take the field with a prosthetic leg.

In 2022, Parker Byrd lost his leg in a boating accident. He was just about to start his freshman year playing baseball at ECU. Now, 22 surgeries later, Byrd has become the first person to play in a Division I baseball game with a prosthetic leg. pic.twitter.com/4MwwUql7by — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 17, 2024

Somewhat fittingly, Byrd drew a pinch-hit eighth inning walk — something he once feared he’d never be able to do again.

“I said, ‘Mom, there’s not a D-1 player out there that has a prosthetic leg,'” Byrd recalled, via MLB.com. “And she was like, ‘Well, there always has to be the first.'”

Byrd’s mother was right and when he became the first during a 16-2 ECU victory over Rider, she and other members of his family were there to witness the moment. The emotion on their faces was evident.

All the feels as the Byrd family watched @parkerbyrd11 step into the batters box for the first time 🥹🤟 pic.twitter.com/G5h3kwR7wG — ECU Baseball (@ECUBaseball) February 17, 2024

After the game, Byrd ran to the outfield wall and leaped into the waiting arms of fans — it was ECU’s first jungle jump of the new season.

“I mean chill bumps man, its absolutely phenomenal” Byrd said after the game, via ESPN. “This crowd, these fans, these people, my family, my teammates, coaches I really could not be more thankful and blessed.

“God above has been looking over me all the time and I really couldn’t be more blessed to be in the opportunity I am today.”

Among those to congratulate Byrd on historic feat was former New York Yankees pitcher Jim Abbott, who spent 10 seasons in the MLB despite being born without a right hand.