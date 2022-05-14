 Skip to main content
Fan catches raccoon at Arkansas baseball game

May 14, 2022
by Dan Benton

The Arkansas Razorbacks are represented by a boar (Tusk) but perhaps they’ll temporarily switch their mascot to a raccoon.

A wild scene broke out in the stands of a baseball game between Arkansas and the Vanderbilt Commodores on Friday evening. Somehow, a raccoon entered the stadium, managed to climb the wall and scamper around among the legions of fans.

Unafraid, one fan sprung into action and snatched the raccoon up without a second thought. It was a very Steve Irwin-esque moment.

The man grabbed a wild raccoon by the back of its neck and raised it like Simba in The Lion King. Crazy.

Fans were also quick to dub the little rascal their “rally raccoon.” Arkansas was down 5-0 but managed to battle back to a 6-6 tie, forcing extra innings. But the magic quickly ran out as the Razorbacks fell, 9-6, in 10 innings.

