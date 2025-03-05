College baseball player pulls off Derek Jeter play

A college baseball player did his best Derek Jeter impression on Tuesday night, and you can bet MLB scouts took note.

Florida State shortstop Alex Lodise made arguably the play of the year during his team’s 10-1 win over North Florida at Dick Howser stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., on Tuesday night. North Florida outfielder Drew Leinenbach hit a hard grounder into the hole between shortstop and third base with no outs in the top of the sixth inning. Lodise fielded the ball on the backhand with all of his momentum going toward the left field line.

It looked like Lodise had no chance to throw Leinenbach out, but he made an incredible leaping throw with pinpoint accuracy.

Derek Jeter now plays for Florida State pic.twitter.com/KLtRCScAFz — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) March 5, 2025

That play is one of the most difficult for a shortstop to make. Jeter perfected it during his Hall of Fame career, and Lodise obviously has plenty of practice with it as well.

Florida State improved to 12-0 on the season with the win over North Florida. In addition to his outstanding defensive play, Lodise went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored.