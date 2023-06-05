Indiana gets home run thanks to blunder by Kentucky OF

Indiana caught a nice break during their game against Kentucky at the Lexington Regional of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Hoosiers second baseman Evan Goforth was batting in the bottom of the third inning with his team down 4-0 to the Wildcats. Goforth hit a pitch deep to center that Jackson Gray was tracking. Gray leaped for the catch and had the ball in his glove, but he was unable to hang on. Instead, Gray inadvertently flung the ball over the wall for a home run.

Unconventional first-career HR for Evan Goforth as the ball went in-and-out of Jackson Gray’s glove. #iubase pic.twitter.com/icl10bpLMZ — Matthew Byrne (@MatthewByrne1) June 4, 2023

That was Goforth’s first career home run and just his second hit of the season. And if Gray would have been able to hang on to the ball, it would have been yet another out for Goforth.

Maybe the IU second baseman was just due to catch a break at the plate.

Entering Sunday’s game, Indiana had the upper hand on Kentucky after winning the first matchup between them in the regional. The Hoosiers just needed one win against Kentucky to advance to the Super Regional, while the Wildcats had to beat IU twice in a row to advance.