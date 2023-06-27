LSU star had awesome celebration gesture for injured teammate

LSU catcher Alex Milazzo suffered a significant injury as the Tigers claimed a national title on Monday night, but Tigers ace Paul Skenes made sure his teammate did not miss out on the celebration.

Milazzo fractured his shin as he leaped into the air to avoid a tag while crossing home plate in the fourth inning of Game 3 of the College World Series between LSU and Florida. Milazzo gave LSU a 10-2 lead but had to leave the game with the injury.

After LSU finished off its blowout 18-4 win over the Gators, Skenes gave Milazzo a piggyback ride so the catcher could participate in the celebratory pileup.

LSU catcher Alex Milazzo suffered a fractured shin earlier in the game so Paul Skenes carried him onto the field to celebrate with the team pic.twitter.com/7FjONBWOWD — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 27, 2023

Milazzo was later seen with a boot on his left leg. That did not stop him from partying, however.

Alex Milazzo, who fractured his shin in the 4th inning, finding creative ways to participate in the celebration #LSU #MCWS #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/NC2u1ImS6i — LSU Tiger TV (@lsutigertv) June 27, 2023

Skenes is viewed by many as the top overall prospect in the country. The right-handed flamethrower is coming off a season in which he was the first college pitcher in over a decade to strike out more than 200 batters. He showed on Monday night that he is a great teammate, too.