Tuesday, June 27, 2023

LSU star had awesome celebration gesture for injured teammate

June 27, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Paul Skenes gives Alex Milazzo a piggyback ride

LSU catcher Alex Milazzo suffered a significant injury as the Tigers claimed a national title on Monday night, but Tigers ace Paul Skenes made sure his teammate did not miss out on the celebration.

Milazzo fractured his shin as he leaped into the air to avoid a tag while crossing home plate in the fourth inning of Game 3 of the College World Series between LSU and Florida. Milazzo gave LSU a 10-2 lead but had to leave the game with the injury.

After LSU finished off its blowout 18-4 win over the Gators, Skenes gave Milazzo a piggyback ride so the catcher could participate in the celebratory pileup.

Milazzo was later seen with a boot on his left leg. That did not stop him from partying, however.

Skenes is viewed by many as the top overall prospect in the country. The right-handed flamethrower is coming off a season in which he was the first college pitcher in over a decade to strike out more than 200 batters. He showed on Monday night that he is a great teammate, too.

