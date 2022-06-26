Oklahoma blows College World Series with two wild pitches in 8th inning

Ole Miss went from being the last team to get into the NCAA Tournament field in baseball to winning the College World Series. Some surprising screwups from Oklahoma in Game 2 of the World Series Finals on Sunday helped the Rebels win the game 4-2 for their first baseball championship in school history.

The game was a scoreless pitchers’ duel until Ole Miss took a 1-0 lead on a Jacob Gonzalez home run in the bottom of the sixth. The Rebels gave the lead up and allowed Oklahoma to score two in the top of the seventh.

The Sooners were leading 2-1 going into the bottom of the 8th. They were six outs away sending things to a deciding third game on Monday. But then their battery forgot how to pitch and catch.

Ole Miss hit three singles in a row to tie the game at 2. Then with runners on the corners and one out, Oklahoma’s pitcher and catcher got crossed up on a breaking ball. The wild pitch allowed Justin Bench to score for the 3-2 lead.

OH MY GOD!! CROSSED UP AND OLE MISS TAKES THE LEAD 🚨 pic.twitter.com/F3SbjmSEwx — 11Point7: The College Baseball Podcast 🎙 (@11point7) June 26, 2022

Tim Elko grounded out after that, moving Gonzalez to third base.

Then Oklahoma did it again. They threw another wild pitch to allow Gonzalez to score an insurance run for a 4-2 lead.

ANOTHER WILD PITCH AND IT’S 4-2 OLE MISS pic.twitter.com/qiP4wrh4nk — Mr Matthew CFB 🇺🇦 (@MrMatthewCFB) June 26, 2022

Oklahoma didn’t reach the College World Series Final by playing ball like a Little League team. That was a pathetic display in the eighth inning to give away the game.

The Sooners were unable to pull off the feat of winning both the softball and baseball national championships. Instead, Ole Miss takes home their first ever College World Series title.