Oklahoma pitcher flashed savage ‘Horns Down’ after win over Texas

The Big 12 has tried to put a stop to the “Horns Down” gesture in recent years, but it remains very much alive and well in college baseball.

Oklahoma dominated Texas en route to an 8-1 win in the Big 12 Tournament championship game on Sunday night. Trevin Michael struck out the final batter with runners on second and third in the top of the 9th. He celebrated with an emphatic “Horns Down” gesture.

Oklahoma beats Texas in the Big 12 title game. Immediate horns down from the pitcher @Starting9 pic.twitter.com/dmw5TrBv9K — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 30, 2022

Believe it or not, that isn’t even the most animated “Horns Down” we have seen after a Texas baseball loss this season. That honor belongs to this Texas State pitcher.

The Big 12 has tried to crack down on “Horns Down” taunts in recent years, but it hasn’t exactly worked. We also saw a Kansas football player troll the Longhorns with it after an epic shootout last season. There is simply no stopping it in big moments.