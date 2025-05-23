Ole Miss outfielders hurt in brutal collision

A couple of Ole Miss outfielders were hurt after colliding while attempting to catch a ball hit in the gap on Friday.

The Rebels were facing the Arkansas Razorbacks in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala., on Friday and leading 5-1 in the bottom of the second inning. Riley Maddox had a full count on Cam Kozeal, who swung and drove a ball to right-center field. Ole Miss center fielder Isaac Humphrey and right fielder Ryan Moerman both dove for the ball, and they collided.

Well, it goes down as an inside-the-park home run but we just hope everyone's ok pic.twitter.com/oHv7wb5lDW — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 23, 2025

Humphrey rolled over on the ground and put his head in his arm. Moerman was able to get up and throw the ball back in, though Kozeal scored on an inside-the-park home run.

Though Humphrey appeared to be injured more in the collision, he actually remained in the game. Surprisingly, it was Moerman who exited with a knee injury and had to be replaced.

Humphrey and Moerman are two of the biggest bats in the Ole Miss lineup. Humphrey has 29 extra-base hits this season, while Moerman has 26.