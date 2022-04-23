Pitcher who tackled hitter after home run kicked off team

Owen Woodward, a junior college pitcher who went viral earlier this week after tackling an opposing player while he rounded the bases, has been kicked off his team.

Weatherford College head coach Jeff Lightfoot confirmed in a statement that Woodward had gotten the boot.

Conference, WC baseball hand down discipline regarding April 20 incident — Update attached pic.twitter.com/Q61DZzra8r — WC Coyote Athletics (@WCCoyotes) April 22, 2022

In addition to being kicked off the team, Woodward has received a four-game suspension from the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference (NTJCAC).

In the game between NCTC and Weatherford, Josh Phillips had just connected on a go-ahead home run. As he rounded third base, Woodward charged full speed and took Phillips down with a football-like tackle. The incident immediately sparked a bench-clearing brawl.

“We are shocked and disappointed at what happened in our game today,” Lightfoot said after the game, via ESPN’s Dave Wilson. “We do not condone this type of behavior. We have worked hard to build a program with the highest of standards. We are completely embarrassed by this incident, and we apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated.”

Both teams were ordered to forfeit the game while “all team members for NCTC that were in the dugout or bullpen” have been suspended for two games.