Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Police investigating claim that college baseball team tried to poison opponent

April 27, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Kansas Wesleyan water cooler poison

Police have opened an official investigation after a college baseball team claimed their opponent attempted to poison them during a game last week.

According to police records obtained by TMZ, Kansas Wesleyan University filed an incident report with the Lindsborg Police Department in Kansas in which multiple unnamed people are listed as victims. The report stems from an allegation that someone with Bethany College tried to poison Kansas Wesleyan’s team water cooler in order to get their players sick.

The alleged incident occurred on April 24, which is when KWU played the third of a three-game series against Bethany College. KWU won the game in an insane 33-2 blowout. After the game, a Twitter account called KWU Barstool shared a photo of what allegedly showed paint thinner in Kansas Wesleyan’s water cooler.

The Twitter account is not affiliated with KWU or Barstool Sports, according to TMZ. The allegation, however, is being taken seriously.

“Kansas Wesleyan is aware of the primary tweet — made by an account not affiliated with the university — regarding this situation,” KWU said in a statement. “We take this extremely seriously. Therefore, we immediately began a thorough, in-depth review, with the priority of putting the health and safety of our student-athletes first.”

The offenses listed in the incident report include criminal threat, contaminated food/water sources, battery, knowing/recklessly causing bodily harm and criminal damage to property.

.

