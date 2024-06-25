 Skip to main content
Tennessee wins championship thanks to spectacular slide into home plate

June 24, 2024
by Larry Brown
Hunter Ensley touches home plate

Tennessee beat Texas A&M 6-5 on Monday night in the third game of the championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. to win the College World Series. A spectacular slide by Hunter Ensley helped make the difference in the game.

The Vols led 3-1 for most of the game but then opened things up with three more runs in the bottom of the 7th inning. First, Dylan Dreiling hit a 2-run home run to make it 5-1. Then Ensley singled and was followed by Kavares Tears, who hit a ball off the wall in right-center field. Tears cruised into second easily for a double, but the question was whether or not Ensley was safe at home after a relay attempt by the Aggies tried to nail him.

Though the throw beat him, Ensley made a spectacular dive to avoid the tag and reached out to touch home plate.

What an awesome, athletic play by Ensley.

This is how close he was to being tagged:

What a play.

Ensley also made an awesome catch running into a wall earlier in the tournament:

He’s a magnet for big plays. And that extra run he scored was the difference in the game. A&M scored two in the 8th to make it 6-3. They added two more in the 9th off a nonchalant Aaron Combs, who felt very comfortable operating with a 3-run lead but closed it out for the 6-5 Vols victory.

Hunter EnsleyTennessee Baseball
.

