Texas A&M coach pulls shocking move day after losing College World Series

Texas A&M head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle pulled a shocking move not even 24 hours after losing in the College World Series.

Schlossnagle is leaving the Aggies to become the head coach of the rival Texas Longhorns.

The story of Schlossnagle moving from A&M to Texas moved quickly.

On Monday, Texas announced the firing of head coach David Pierce despite him having two years left on his contract. Some rumors tied Schlossnagle to the Longhorns job despite Schlossnagle coaching Texas A&M in the finals of the CWS later that evening. Schlossnagle even went off on a reporter after the game for asking him about the matter. And now Schlossnagle is taking the job.

The 53-year-old Schlossnagle was the head coach at UNLV for two years and then at TCU for 16 seasons. He took the Horned Frogs to the College World Series five times before taking the Aggies job ahead of the 2022 season. He led Texas A&M to the College World Series twice in three years, including this season’s 53-15 campaign that was the best in school history.

At Texas, Schlossnagle will be reunited with Chris Del Conte, who previously served as TCU’s athletic director.

Texas is expected to pay Schlossnagle’s $2.7 million buyout and also pay the coach perhaps close to $3 million in annual salary.