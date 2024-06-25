 Skip to main content
Texas A&M coach upset with reporter over question about Texas job

June 25, 2024
by Larry Brown
Jim Schlossnagle in a press conference

Texas A&M Aggies baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle was upset with a reporter for asking him a question about the Texas Longhorns job on Monday night.

Schlossnagle’s Aggies lost 6-5 in Game 3 of the championship series between them and Tennessee at the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

Earlier in the day, Texas announced the firing of baseball coach David Pierce. There were immediate rumors that the Longhorns were targeting Schlossnagle to fill the job.

That led Texas Ags reporter Richard Zane to ask Schlossnagle directly about the rumors after Monday’s loss. Schlossnagle, who has coached A&M for three seasons, was not happy with the question.

“I think it’s pretty selfish of you you to ask me that question, to be honest with ya. But I left my family to be the coach at Texas A&M. I took the job at Texas A&M to never take another job again. And that hasn’t changed in my mind. That’s unfair to talk about something like that,” Schlossnagle said. “I understand you gotta ask the question. But I gave up a big part of my life to come take this job and I’ve poured every ounce of my soul in this job. And I’ve given this job every ounce I could possibly give it. So write that.”

Despite what Schlossnagle said, a report has said he is considering the Texas job and plans to make a decision around Tuesday night.

Schlossnagle, 53, was a longtime coach at TCU prior to joining Texas A&M for the 2022 season. He has taken teams to seven College World Series.

