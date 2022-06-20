 Skip to main content
Texas A&M pitcher does ‘Horns Down’ gesture after CWS win over Texas

June 19, 2022
by Larry Brown

Micah Dallas does Horns Down

Texas A&M eliminated Texas from the College World Series on Sunday, and one of the Aggies players couldn’t have been happier about it.

Pitcher Micah Dallas allowed two runs (one earned) over five innings and picked up the win in his Aggies’ 10-2 victory over the Longhorns. Both teams entered the game with one loss in the event, so the loser was eliminated. That happened to be Texas.

After the game ended, Dallas dropped the “Horns Down” gesture on the Longhorns.

Texas and Texas A&M are heated rivals, so the win earned the Aggies some bragging rights. Dallas acknowledged that the team is motivated by some of the hate between their programs.

He didn’t hide his feelings following the win.

Dallas might not be invited to sing at the event in the future, but he’ll probably sacrifice that for the win.

