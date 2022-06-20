Texas A&M pitcher does ‘Horns Down’ gesture after CWS win over Texas

Texas A&M eliminated Texas from the College World Series on Sunday, and one of the Aggies players couldn’t have been happier about it.

Pitcher Micah Dallas allowed two runs (one earned) over five innings and picked up the win in his Aggies’ 10-2 victory over the Longhorns. Both teams entered the game with one loss in the event, so the loser was eliminated. That happened to be Texas.

After the game ended, Dallas dropped the “Horns Down” gesture on the Longhorns.

There are teenagers in Austin and College Station who have never watched Texas and Texas A&M play each other in football. Pay that Big 12 buyout early, Texas.pic.twitter.com/onRLvESAwI — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) June 19, 2022

Texas and Texas A&M are heated rivals, so the win earned the Aggies some bragging rights. Dallas acknowledged that the team is motivated by some of the hate between their programs.

Texas A&M RHP Micah Dallas on beating Texas: "It's a lot of fun, but at the end of the day, it's about playing the same game and playing a nameless opponent. There is a little extra behind it when it's Texas. Look at the fanbases. There is some genuine hate on both sides." — TexAgs (@TexAgs) June 19, 2022

He didn’t hide his feelings following the win.

Dallas might not be invited to sing at the event in the future, but he’ll probably sacrifice that for the win.