CWS national anthem singer removed over ‘offensive’ gesture

Texas A&M alumnus Zac Collier sang the national anthem prior to a Women’s College World Series game between Oklahoma State and Texas last week and flashed the “Horns Down” sign. The NCAA took notice, and it cost him the chance to sing the anthem during the Men’s College World Series.

On Thursday, Collier posted on his Facebook page screenshots of emails he allegedly received from the College World Series of Omaha, Inc. In the emails, the College World Series claimed to have been contacted by the NCAA over Collier’s performance at the WCWS. The NCAA stated that Collier made “offensive gestures and mockery of a participating team … and we do not feel comfortable allowing him to perform.”

Speaking to For The Win’s Blake Schuster in an article published Tuesday, Collier said that the only thing that the NCAA could’ve considered “an offensive gesture and mockery” would’ve been the “Horns Down.”

The NCAA provided For The Win with an explanation as to why Collier was removed.

“The performance of the national anthem during NCAA championship events is a solemn moment for reflection and mutual respect for all championship participants and fans in attendance. Following his national anthem performance during the Women’s College World Series – during which the performer inappropriately supported one participating team, taunted the other team, and disrupted participating student-athletes and coaches by attempting to interact with them – he was asked not to perform during the Men’s College World Series.”

The NCAA isn’t the only organization trying to limit the “Horns Down” sign. The Big 12 has tried to crack down on the “Horns Down” taunt in recent years. Their efforts haven’t worked, as we saw in this year’s Big 12 Championship baseball game.