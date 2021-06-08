Incredible: Ole Miss slugger Tim Elko has hit 7 home runs on torn ACL

The legend of Tim Elko is growing.

Elko is a senior for the Ole Miss Rebels baseball team. He went 3-for-3 with two walks, two home runs and 5 RBIs in the team’s regional-clinching win over Southern Miss on Monday.

It’s not just Elko’s standout abilities at the plate that make him special. Rather, it’s the circumstances under which he is hitting that grab our attention.

Elko tore his ACL during Ole Miss’ win over North Alabama on April 5. Rather than undergo season-ending surgery, Elko rested, recovered, and returned to the team on May 1.

Since returning, Elko has clubbed seven home runs. He had a two-homer game against Vandy on May 26. He hit a grand slam in Ole Miss’ first game of the Oxford Regional against Southeast Missouri. Then on Monday, he hit a grand slam to make it 9-0.

Elko added a solo home run later in the game.

Elko has 16 home runs this season, nearly half of them coming after he tore his ACL. Who needs ligaments anyway?