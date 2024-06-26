Tony Vitello gets hero’s welcome in parade after leading Tennessee to championship

Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello on Tuesday got the reception he deserved after leading his team to the promised land.

On Monday, Tennessee pitcher Aaron Combs struck out Texas A&M infielder Ted Burton for the final out of the College World Series to seal a 6-5 Volunteers win at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb.

The team and its coach returned to Tennessee as heroes. They paraded through downtown Knoxville, Tenn. on Tuesday to celebrate with the rest of Vol Nation.

Few received more fanfare than Vitello. The 35-year-old head coach was signing autographs and hearing his name chanted throughout the event.

Tony Vitello with a hero’s welcome here at the Tennessee Baseball National Championship parade ⁦@rockytopinsider⁩ pic.twitter.com/xisfpBQwgO — Ric Butler (@Ric_Butler) June 25, 2024

Since he joined the program in 2017, Vitello has been integral in turning Tennessee into a baseball powerhouse. He’s led the Volunteers to five straight NCAA tournaments and three College World Series appearances.

Vitello immortalized himself in Tennessee sports lore by coaching the team to its first national title in school history.

Tennessee looked like the best team in college baseball throughout most of the year. The Volunteers finished the regular season with a stellar 50-11 record.

After going 10-2 in the postseason, Tennessee became the first team to finish with a 60-win campaign since Wichita State won the title in 1989. The Vols also became the first No. 1 overall seed to win the tournament since 1999.