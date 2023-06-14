Ex-MLB All-Star a candidate for Miami job

Miami is looking for a new head baseball coach after Gino DiMare announced his resignation, and a former MLB All-Star is reportedly a candidate for the job.

There is mutual interest between Miami and ex-MLB shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, according to a report from D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers.

Tulowitzki, 38, was an assistant coach for the University of Texas baseball team from 2020-2022. He helped lead the Longhorns to two College World Series appearances before choosing not to return last season.

Tulowitzki began his MLB career with the Colorado Rockies. He played for the team in the majors from 2006-2015 and was named an All-Star five times during that span. Tulowitzki was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in a blockbuster deal at the 2015 trade deadline. He played three seasons in Toronto before signing a one-year deal with the New York Yankees.

Many were surprised when Tulowitzki announced his retirement midway through the 2019 season, though he had dealt with multiple significant injuries. He hinted at the time that he was interested in coaching and eventually joined the Longhorns. A college head coach job would be the next logical stepping stone if Tulowitzki wants to coach or manage in the pros one day.

Miami is coming off a 42-21 season, which was their highest win total since 2016. The Hurricanes were eliminated in the regional round.