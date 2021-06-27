 Skip to main content
Video: Mississippi State beats Texas on walk-off hit at CWS

June 26, 2021
by Larry Brown

And then there were two.

Mississippi State defeated Texas 4-3 on a walk-off hit by Tanner Leggett in the bottom of the ninth inning on Saturday at the College World Series. Leggett took a 1-1 off-speed pitch and lined a hit to left-center, allowing Brayland Skinner to score the winning run.

The win sends Mississippi State to the College World Series final, where they will face Vanderbilt in a best-of-3 series.

The Longhorns beat the Bulldogs 8-5 in a semifinal game to force a rematch between the teams. Mississippi State won the game with the finals berth on the line. The Bulldogs defeated the Longhorns in two of the three meetings between the teams at Omaha.

