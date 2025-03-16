Larry Brown Sports

Michigan baseball player had the wildest drugs celebration after hitting triple

Michigan Wolverines infielder Mitch Voit had the wildest celebration after hitting a triple on Sunday.

Voit went 3-for-3 with 4 RBIs in Michigan’s 11-0 win over the USC Trojans at the Wilpon Complex in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Sunday. Voit was batting with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the second with Michigan leading 2-0. He smacked a line drive to clear the bases, and he dove into third base despite no throw being made to third. After going in head first, he then pretended to snort the third base line as if it were a line of cocaine.

Mitch Voit

Now that was wild.

Voit is one of the best players in college baseball. He’s batting .451 with 11 doubles, 5 home runs and 28 RBIs in just 18 games this season. The former Gatorade Wisconsin Baseball Player of the Year is an intense dude and has the stats to match.

Fans thought Voit’s celebration was wild.

