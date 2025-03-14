College baseball team ties record with 5 home runs in a row

The Kansas Jayhawks baseball team made some very impressive history on Wednesday by tying an NCAA record.

The Jayhawks hit five consecutive home runs in the third inning of Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. They became the fourth team to accomplish the feat, and it has not been done since South Carolina managed it in 2006. No MLB team has ever done it.

DID THAT JUST HAPPEN??? YES IT DID WE HAVE VIDEO PROOF 😎



5 STRAIGHT HOMERUNS FOR THE HAWKS@ChaseDiggins6 x @JR_Soliz_BOOM x @BradyCounsell x @ballingerbrady7 x @JacksonHauge 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/iF4SLVtkJt — Kansas Baseball Data (@KUBaseballData) March 12, 2025

Chase Diggins, Max Soliz Jr., Brady Counsell, Brady Ballinger, and Jackson Hauge were the five hitters who pulled off the feat, and they did it against two different Minnesota pitchers. Only Diggins’ home run was the only one that was not an absolute no-doubter, but he hit his out to dead center field, and he added a second home run later in the game.

Notably, Counsell is the son of former MLB player and current Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell.

Kansas wound up winning the game 29-1 in just seven innings. The win moved them to 15-2 on the season with Big 12 play set to get underway on Friday.

The Jayhawks are better known for their basketball program, but more results like this will certainly put their baseball team on the map. For their next trick, they might try targeting another NCAA record for offensive dominance that was set earlier this month.