 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, June 30, 2021

Video: Mississippi State fans go nuts at CWS over school’s first national championship

June 30, 2021
by Larry Brown

Mississippi State baseball

Mississippi State fans traveled hard and deep to be in Omaha for the College World Series to witness the school’s first athletics national championship. And they sure loved the moment.

TD Ameritrade Park was packed with Bulldogs fans, who chanted, screamed and went nuts when the final out was recorded in the decisive game of their series final with Vanderbilt. Mississippi State turned it into a no-doubter, winning 9-0 in Game 3 on a 1-hit shutout.

There were so many fans in attendance it looked like a home game in Starkville:

Here they were after a big home run in the seventh:

The Bulldogs’ dog pile after winning was epic.

The players then took a lap around TD Ameritrade Park to give high-fives to the fans.

There was a caveat to this year’s tournament, but that won’t keep Mississippi State from celebrating.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus