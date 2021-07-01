Video: Mississippi State fans go nuts at CWS over school’s first national championship

Mississippi State fans traveled hard and deep to be in Omaha for the College World Series to witness the school’s first athletics national championship. And they sure loved the moment.

TD Ameritrade Park was packed with Bulldogs fans, who chanted, screamed and went nuts when the final out was recorded in the decisive game of their series final with Vanderbilt. Mississippi State turned it into a no-doubter, winning 9-0 in Game 3 on a 1-hit shutout.

There were so many fans in attendance it looked like a home game in Starkville:

.@hailstatebb HAS DONE IT! Mississippi State wins its first national title in school history pic.twitter.com/mkXiZU2Tvb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 1, 2021

Mississippi State fans have begun to rush the field as security wasn’t set in time to prevent a rush. SEC’s definitely gonna fine them $250,000. pic.twitter.com/eRk7iV9ltQ — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) July 1, 2021

Here they were after a big home run in the seventh:

Mississippi State has never won a national championship in ANYTHING before tonight. Listen to those Bulldog fans roar. They can taste it pic.twitter.com/A2NCrbx3l6 — Love Letters to Baseball (@LL2Baseball) July 1, 2021

The Bulldogs’ dog pile after winning was epic.

CELEBRATE DAWGS

Mississippi State Baseball is bringing home the first ever team National Championship to Starkville! #CWS pic.twitter.com/mt1qN8te4R — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) July 1, 2021

The players then took a lap around TD Ameritrade Park to give high-fives to the fans.

There was a caveat to this year’s tournament, but that won’t keep Mississippi State from celebrating.