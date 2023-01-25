ACC coach shares how difficult it is to recruit Bronny James

Bronny James’ recruitment has been a subject receiving attention over the last week, and one coach shared just how difficult the process is.

Bronny is the oldest son of LeBron James, and the Sierra Canyon School (Chatsworth, Calif.) senior is set to attend college in the fall. He has not yet decided on which college he will attend, which is unusual for a senior who is as highly rated as Bronny is (4 stars, top 35 nationally).

Last week, a report from the Los Angeles Times named three of Bronny’s finalists. LeBron blew everyone away when he said all he had to do was pick up the phone to get Bronny to whatever program he wanted. And that’s apparently how it’s working with Bronny’s recruiting.

On3 published an article Monday regarding James’ recruitment. The situation seems very much like a “don’t call us, we’ll call you” deal.

A comment from an ACC coach to On3 really helps delineate the situation.

“I tried to get involved, but you had to jump through a thousand hoops just to get to the mom,” an ACC coach told On3. “You’re not allowed to talk to the kid. You have to schedule a time on Tuesday or Thursday with the publicist just to talk to the mom.”

That sounds like a very guarded situation, but it makes sense considering how well known Bronny is.

At some point we will find out what school he is attending. Oregon, Ohio State and USC are said to be among his top finalists.