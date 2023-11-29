 Skip to main content
Alabama fans dissed by ESPN announcer during loss to Clemson

November 28, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
ESPN announcer Jay Williams calling an Alabama basketball game

ESPN announcer Jay Williams made sure to add insult to injury toward Alabama fans Tuesday during their loss to Clemson.

Clemson dealt Alabama their second defeat of the season in an 85-77 affair at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Clemson led for most of the second half and even held a double-digit lead over their AP-ranked opponent with under five minutes to play.

Williams pinned part of Alabama’s lackluster performance to the lack of fan support in the building.

“What’s the point of playing at home if it’s not going to have a homecourt advantage? This doesn’t feel like a homecourt advantage at all for Alabama. The place is not packed. The fans don’t seem to be engaged. It seems to be more like a tennis match,” said Williams.

Both of Alabama’s two losses this season have been at Coleman Coliseum.

Crimson Tide star Mark Sears poured in 23 points to lead Alabama, while Aaron Estrada added 16 points of his own.

Clemson countered with five different players scoring at least 9 points in the contest. Clemson Center PJ Hall led the way with 21 points and 8 rebounds.

