Amazing stat about Caitlin Clark goes viral

Iowa Hawkeyes point guard Caitlin Clark put on a show Friday night, dropping 41 points en route to one of the biggest Women’s Final Four upsets in years.

Clark has now scored 41 points in back-to-back NCAA tournament games becoming the first female to reach that milestone in history. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to her dominating postseason performance.

The 41 points are also the most in women’s semifinal history. And that scoring outburst gave Clark 235 points in postseason play, which is more than the Iowa football team scored all season (230).

Caitlin Clark has scored more points in postseason play (235) than Iowa Football scored all season (230). That is insane. — Mallory Hartley (@malloryhartley) April 1, 2023

Clark’s 161 points and 52 assists in the NCAA Tournament set her apart as well. Since 2000, just five other players have scored 150 or more points to go along with 50 or more assists in any five-game span.

Clark, the 2023 AP Player of the Year and three-time gold medalist, will now lead Iowa into its first-ever National Championship Game against LSU on April 2.