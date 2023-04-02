LSU’s Angel Reese taunts Caitlin Clark with John Cena move

LSU star Angel Reese let Caitlin Clark have it in the waning moments of LSU’s championship win over Iowa on Sunday.

Reese seemingly sought out Clark in the final ten seconds of LSU’s 102-85 win and taunted her with the John Cena “you can’t see me celebration.”

Reese followed Clark for several seconds and also gestured to her ring finger, driving home the fact that she was getting a title and Clark was not. Clark mostly ignored Reese and headed for the bench.

ANGEL REESE TO CAITLIN CLARK 😳 pic.twitter.com/2NY0CEzwJ3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 2, 2023

The Cena celebration was no accident. Clark had used it in Iowa’s Elite 8 win over Louisville, and even caught the attention of Cena himself by doing so.

Even if they could see you…they couldn’t guard you! Congrats on the historic performance @CaitlinClark22 and to @IowaWBB on advancing to the Final Four! @MarchMadnessWBB #WFinalFour https://t.co/QvpYDTESwb — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 28, 2023

Reese’s move will undoubtedly be divisive. She came out on top in the game and certainly had the right to celebrate, but essentially following Clark around to drive home her point felt a little over-the-top.

Clark scored 30 points and added eight assists in the loss, though she spent a large portion of the game in controversial foul trouble. Reese notched a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Both Reese and Clark will return to school next season, so it is entirely possible they could cross paths again. Neither of them will likely forget this, either.

After the game, Reese explained why she was so eager to taunt Clark.