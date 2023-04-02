Angel Reese displays classless behavior during win over Iowa

Angel Reese displayed some classless behavior during her LSU Tigers won the women’s college basketball national championship on Sunday.

Reese had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists in LSU’s 102-85 win over Iowa for the national championship. In the final minute of the game, Reese made it a point to taunt Iowa star Caitlin Clark.

Reese did the John Cena “you can’t see me” face move and also pointed to her finger to say that she was getting a ring and Clark wasn’t.

ANGEL REESE TO CAITLIN CLARK 😳 pic.twitter.com/2NY0CEzwJ3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 2, 2023

Reese’s actions weren’t just random or spur-of-the-moment either.

The LSU sophomore stalked Clark on the court and followed her around in order to taunt her.

Imagine your program being about this.. pic.twitter.com/YXAn2ruonX — Fran Stan (@cheddaboy2345) April 2, 2023

That’s completely classless behavior from Reese.

You win with class and lose with grace, and Reese did not show proper sportsmanship during the biggest win of her life.

Some folks are also pointing out that Clark had done the Cena celebration during a previous win over Louisville. Those critics are missing the big difference between doing a celebration among yourself/your teammates right after a big play, and doing something to directly taunt your opponent well after a game is already in hand.

Some people don’t like excessive celebrations no matter what, but many agree that a small celebration in the heat of the moment is completely reasonable. But stalking your opponent in order to specifically taunt them when a game has been over for several minutes is just rubbing it in for the sole purpose of making them feel bad. There is nothing classy about that.