Report: Arizona could pursue contract extension with Sean Miller

Sean Miller’s Arizona tenure has been marked by controversy and occasional underachievement, but the program apparently has faith in the coach.

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Miller and Arizona are preparing to move forward with him as coach in 2021-22, the final year of his current contract. More surprisingly, the school also appears willing to extend Miller’s deal beyond that.

Sources: Arizona and Sean Miller are currently moving forward with the idea that their marriage will continue through the 21-22 season and possibly beyond. Miller currently has one year left on his deal. Wildcats should be a Top 25 team to start next season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 13, 2021

Arizona would certainly have reason to explore alternatives to Miller when his contract expires, or maybe even before then. The Wildcats have advanced beyond the first round of the NCAA Tournament only once since 2015. Add in multiple NCAA allegations of significant rules violations, including a charge against Miller of lack of institutional control, and one could hardly fault Arizona for wanting to move on.

In spite of all this, the school has made it clear that Miller’s job is safe for now. The fact that it may continue beyond 2022 is a genuine surprise.