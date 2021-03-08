Arizona president hints that school could stick with Sean Miller

Despite the scandal that has engulfed the Arizona basketball program, coach Sean Miller may be given another year at the helm.

School president Robert Robbins suggested that Miller’s job was safe, at least until the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process reviews the five Level I allegations against the university.

“We have to wait — I’m not sure what time is going to be … so that we can get past this as a university, coach Miller, his family, the basketball program and look forward,” Robbins said, via Bruce Pascoe of Arizona Daily. “You know he’s out there recruiting and we’ve got a really good team. They’re young, but good, and we’re eager to move forward with the final chapter of this four-year saga over.”

Miller has one year remaining on his contract, so Arizona may simply see how the review process goes and then let him walk depending on the timing. The coach has been embroiled in the scandal since 2018, when ESPN claimed he had been caught on a wiretap discussing payments to Deandre Ayton. Miller denied all wrongdoing in that episode, but the NCAA investigation uncovered other alleged violations involving former assistant coaches, as well as a lack of institutional control from Miller.

There have been other moments where it looked like Miller was on his way out of Arizona. Despite an underwhelming few years at the helm, he’s managed to avoid that fate, but in light of all this, next year may be it for him, if not sooner.