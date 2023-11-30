Arkansas star pulls savage move after win over Duke

Arkansas star Trevon Brazile pulled off a savage move after leading his Razorbacks to an 80-75 win over Duke at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. on Wednesday night.

Brazile scored 19 points and added 11 rebounds while leading his team to victory. The sophomore forward made a big 3-pointer to put his team up by 12 with 2:18 to go. He also had 2 of Arkansas’ 10 blocks in the game.

After Arkansas secured the win over the Blue Devils, Brazile could be seen running his right thumb across his neck in a throat-slashing gesture.

pic.twitter.com/MHLWObgn8l — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) November 30, 2023

That’s a savage move.

Arkansas fans stormed the court after the victory over the No. 7-ranked team in the country.

This was a big early-season win for Arkansas, which had lost to UNC Greensboro at home and lost to both Memphis and North Carolina in the Bahamas.