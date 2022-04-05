Armando Bacot makes history in NCAA Tournament

Armando Bacot is a baller, and he proved it throughout the NCAA Tournament.

Bacot made history during March Madness this year. As of the first half of North Carolina’s championship game against Kansas on Monday night in New Orleans, La., Bacot had registered a double-double. That meant the Tar Heels forward posted a double-double in six NCAA Tournament games, which is something no other player had ever done.

Armando Bacot is the first player in NCAA history with six double-doubles in one tournament. — David Worlock (@DavidWorlock) April 5, 2022

The NCAA Tournament only expanded to 64 teams in 1985, meaning anyone who competed before then wouldn’t have had the opportunity to record a double-double in six games. But that’s still 37 years of history where no other player had accomplished what Bacot did.

Setting this record means two important things: you have to consistently perform from game-to-game, and your team wins enough to reach the championship game. That’s a pretty nice accomplishment for Bacot, who averaged 16.3 points and 13.1 rebounds per game this season.

Bacot’s biggest statistical game probably came in the Elite 8 win over Saint Peter’s, when he had 20 points and 22 rebounds. If you go back to the ACC Tournament, Bacot finished his season with eight consecutive double-doubles.

Photo: Nov 5, 2021; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) on the court in the first half at Dean Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports