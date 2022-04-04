Armando Bacot has great quote about playing in championship game despite injury

Armando Bacot may have gotten hurt on Saturday, but he has no intention of missing Monday night’s championship game against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Bacot sprained his right ankle late in the second half of UNC’s 81-77 win over Duke in the Final Four on Saturday.

He talked about his status for the game and delivered a great quote while meeting with the media on Sunday ahead of the championship.

“My right leg would have to be cut off for me not to play,” Bacot said while speaking with the media on Sunday in New Orleans.

The junior scored 11 points and grabbed 21 rebounds in 33 minutes.

UNC head coach Hubert Davis told reporters on Sunday that X-rays on Bacot’s ankle were negative and that, despite some soreness, the forward is good to go for Monday night’s game.

Hubert Davis gives an Armando Bacot ankle update. He’s going to practice today, but stresses it’s a limited practice. He says the ankle is sore, but he’s feeling good. Swelling has been limited. X-Rays were negative. “He’s ready to play tomorrow night.” — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 3, 2022

Bacot has been one of UNC’s top players this season, leading the team with 16.3 points per game and 13.1 rebounds per game.

UNC will look to win its second national championship in five years, while Kansas tries to end a title drought dating back to 2008.

Photo: Nov 5, 2021; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) on the court in the first half at Dean Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports