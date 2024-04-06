Son of Penny Hardaway makes surprising move

There appears to be an exodus occurring at Memphis and the latest departure will hit close to home for head coach Penny Hardaway. His youngest son, Ashton Hardaway, plans to enter the transfer portal, reports Joe Tipton of on3.

Ashton is the fourth Tigers player who intends on entering the portal, joining joining forward Jonathan Pierre and guards Carl Cherenfant and Jayhlon Young.

The 6-foot-8 Hardaway appeared in 30 games with three starts in his lone season at Memphis. He averaged 2.3 points, 0.8 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game but was rarely on the court. His playing time ranged from five minutes to 20 minutes, averaging 8.3 minutes per game overall.

Hardaway’s best performance came in a November victory over Michigan when he put up 17 points, brought down two rebounds and blocked a shot.

Memphis finished with a 22-10 record this past season but now face a significant overhaul — one that includes Penny having to replace his son, who has opted to exit stage left.