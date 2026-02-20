Austin Peay stuns North Florida in one of the wildest endings in college basketball history

The ending of Thursday’s game between Austin Peay and North Florida was stranger than any Hollywood script could ever conceive.

Austin Peay’s Rashaud Marshall tied the game at 75 via a dunk with 19 seconds left in the contest at UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. North Florida called a timeout to draw up their potential game-winning play.

The Ospreys’ play, however, went awry. Sophomore standout Kent Jackson lost the ball on a drive, and it ended up in the hands of Governors guard Zyree Collins with just over a second left. Instead of putting up a heave, the freshman guard showed his inexperience by pulling a Chris Webber.

Collins called a timeout that Austin Peay did not have, leading to a technical foul on the Governors. North Florida’s Kamrin Oriol sank a technical free throw to push his team ahead 76-75.

Austin Peay then took another page out of the college basketball history books, particularly the one about Duke star Grant Hill’s inbound heave to Christian Laettner for a game-winning shot over Kentucky in the 1992 Elite Eight.

The Governors threw their own full-court inbound that ended up in the hands of guard Anton Brookshire, who sank a floater to win at the buzzer. Austin Peay inexplicably won 77-76.

The stakes may not have been as high in Thursday’s game, but the Austin Peay-North Florida contest had a finish that we may never see for decades to come.