Report: Big 12 looking to add another school from Pac-12

The Big 12 may not be done poaching schools from the Pac-12, even after adding Colorado this week.

The Big 12 would prefer to add one more school to bring their membership to 14, according to Heather Dinich of ESPN. Sources suggested that Arizona may be the league’s primary target, though that school may wait until the Pac-12 concludes a media rights deal to make any decisions about its long-term future.

It certainly feels like open season on the Pac-12. The conference is already losing UCLA and USC to the Big Ten next year, and Colorado’s exit is raising further questions about the league’s long-term future. That may prompt other schools to look for alternatives, particularly with media rights talks dragging on.

Reports have indicated that the Big 12 is casting a wide net regarding potential expansion, but Arizona makes sense from a lot of perspectives. While they would round out the numbers overall, their basketball program would also be appealing given its track record of success.